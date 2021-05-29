‘No Help From Govt’: Ground Reality of Maha Lockdown Packages

The Quint received exclusive access to the list of schemes that the Maharashtra government has proposed and the claims under them:

Grain Security Scheme Beneficiary (Free Grain):

Scheme Objective: 3 kg of wheat per person, 2 kg of rice free grain for one month

Scheme Claimed: As of 24 May, 2,74,211.22 metric tonnes of free grain has been distributed to the beneficiaries.

Shivbhojan Thali Scheme:

Scheme Objective: Free 2 lakh Shivbhojan thali for one month.

Scheme Claimed: Till 25 May, 54,12,430 platters have been given to the needy.

Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Centre-Awarded Indira Gandhi Senior Citizen, Widow, and Divyang Pension Schemes:

Scheme Objective: As of 22 April 2021, Rs 435 crore funds have been issued under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Rs 870 crore to the Shravan Bal Yojana, and Rs 123.5 crore were allocated under various pension schemes.

Scheme Claimed: Out of the total of Rs 1,428.50 crore released by these welfare schemes, only Rs 850.28 crore has reached the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) account of the beneficiaries till 24 May.