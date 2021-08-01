No Govt Jobs, Passports For Those Involved in Stone Pelting: J&K Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday, 1 August, issued orders that prohibit passport clearance and government jobs to those involved in "anti-India" activities like stone pelting.

News18 reported that CID Special Branch Kashmir has asked all units to deny security clearance to those involved in law and order menace pertaining to the security of the state.

An earlier report by The Indian Express stated that following an amendment by the Union Territory administration in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, no person can get a government job without a proper verification by the CID.