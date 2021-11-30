No Free COVID Treatment for the Unvaccinated People: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The meeting also decided to speed up giving the second dose of vaccine and Vijayan asked the officials to see that by 15 December, the maximum number of people should be given the second dose and asked the local bodies and the health department to see this takes place without fail.



The Kerala unit of the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday warned that the Omicron variant should be seen as a possible third wave and everyone should be cautious of it and ensure that all the accepted norms of sanitisers, masks and social distancing should be strictly adhered to ward off trouble.