No Decision on NRC, UP Has Most Arrests & Convictions Under UAPA: Home Ministry

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 15 March, that the Government of India has not taken any decision regarding the preparation of the National Register of Indian citizens (NRC) at the national level till now.

This comes two years after all-India protests erupted against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This also comes after Home Minister Amit Shah had repeatedly stated in 2019 that an all-India NRC will be created.

Rai was answering MP Mala Roy, who had asked when the work related to NRC will be completed and asked of the status of NRC in Assam.

"On the direction of the Supreme Court, the supplementary list of inclusion and the list of exclusion for NRC, Assam have been published on 31 August 2019," Rai added.