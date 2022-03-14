Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Jhund’, NRC, and the Walls of Identity

If at all a system like this needs to be put to effect, its purpose needs to be enabling the underprivileged to have better and streamlined access to their rights. In Jhund, however, the lack of their officiality is only used against our protagonists to keep them away from equal opportunity.

Suitably enough, Jhund doesn’t have one antagonist— it presents the entire system as a roadblock which is designed in a way always hindering of the progress of the underprivileged. It warns us of the dangers that would surpass all degrees of heinous powerplay if we allow a system like NRC to come into action.

Jhund consistently plays on the visuals of walls and boundaries, to make its point about the barriers that remain between the privileged and the oppressed. However, as two of our principal characters wait for their identity to be officiated, we realize yet again that not all divisive walls are visible.

Monica (Rinku Rajguru) is a tribal girl from rural Maharashtra who gets selected by Vijay Borade (Amitabh Bachchan) for the National slum team after she displays great prowess at football. However, this is where Monica’s struggle begins. A little later, we see Monica and her father arrive at the passport office, only to realize that they have no prior documents required to be eligible for one.