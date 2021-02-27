No Check-In Baggage? Your Airline Ticket Could Get Cheaper 

Domestic flight operators are allowed to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no check-in baggage, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Usually, a passenger can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Additional charges are applicable for exceeding weight. To avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.