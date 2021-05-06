Kangana Ranaut & Tejasvi Surya: ‘Controversial’ or ‘Hate Speech’

On May 04, actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for putting out a controversial tweet on post-poll violence that unfolded in West Bengal. She faced criticism for a tweet calling on Modi to show his 'Virat roop' from the early 2000s.
According to ANI, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed, "We have taken action on tweets that were in violation of Twitter rules in line with our range of enforcement options."
Ranaut and Surya’s inflammatory speeches can’t be just seen as mere ‘objectionable comments’, and allowed to proliferate under ‘freedom of speech’. Under Indian law, their words constitute all the ingredients of the offence of hate speech.
While hate speech has not been defined by any law in India, there are provisions under the Indian Penal Code that prohibit certain forms of speech as an exception to freedom of speech.
In Balwant Singh’s case, where a group of people was arrested for chanting slogans on the day of Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the Supreme Court had said that “intention to cause disorder or incite people to commit violence” is essential for invoking section 153A of IPC.
Both Ranaut and Surya have a history of using social media for rumour-mongering and publishing defamatory posts with complete impunity. However, the specific posts highlighted in the story are not just “controversial”, they also cross the threshold of hate speech by all standards.
Ranaut’s call for state-sponsored violence was made when the situation on the ground was still very sensitive and prone to further escalation. The tweet, which had been shared multiple times before the account was deleted, played an instrumental role in communalising the Bengal violence through misinformation.
Therefore, Ranaut’s “speech” was “openly inciting violence”, “instrumental in furthering disharmony among religious groups”, “and furthering the circulation of rumours causing hatred or ill-will” – making it, prima facie, a classic case for hate speech.
Then there is Surya and his series of communal commentary. What makes Surya’s commentary qualify as hate speech is the context. in which such statements are made and their direct consequences on the ground.
On May 04, Surya had accused some officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of running ‘a massive racket’ in hospital bed allotment. The very next day, his “bed scam” claim took a communal turn.
Activists and academics in Bengaluru have released a joint statement “condemning a blatant attempt to communalise the pandemic by some BJP leaders, including Tejasvi Surya”. The statement claimed that despite the fact that the control room had more than 200 people from various communities, Surya cherrypicked and singled out a list of 17 Muslim workers alleging them of the scam.
Surya’s remarks, and the communal campaign that ensued, not only attacked Muslims but also put them under threat of a possible escalation of communal disharmony in the area. However, Surya is yet to face any action for his hate speech.
Ranaut and Surya are perfect examples of how the law on hate speech is selectively enforced in politically exploited.
While Khan’s plea seeking quashing of a criminal case against him is still pending before the Allahabad High Court, “famous personalities”, like Ranaut and Surya, are putting out statements that squarely fit into the definition of hate speech. Moreover, they are making such statements with complete impunity.
The free hand given to Ranaut and Surya raises serious questions on who is issuing them the “bull of indulgences” to run a crusade against public and religious harmony.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined