‘Nizamuddin Markaz to Remain Shut’: Centre Does a U-Turn in HC

On Monday, the Delhi High Court had observed that there will be no cap on the entry of devotees at the Nizamuddin Markaz, also known as Banglewali Masjid, when other religious places have no such sanctions, reported The Indian Express.

Noting that religious places are open spaces, without a fixed number of devotees, Justice Mukta Gupta rejected Advocate Rajat Nair’s submission on behalf of the Centre of maintaining a police verified list of 200 persons, of which only 20 will be allowed to enter the premise for prayers, added the report.

The Delhi Waqf Board, represented by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta had submitted that they were willing to follow COVID norms, but it was difficult to compile a list of this sort, as per The Indian Express. They also agreed to the Centre’s submission that a camera be installed in the mosque by Tuesday, 13 April.

Meanwhile, the Waqf Board has also pointed out that while all religious places outside of containment zones were allowed to be opened in Unlock-1, the mosque has remained locked since March last year.