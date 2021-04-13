Devotees at Kumbh Mela Amid COVID Remind Us of These Film Titles

Now Showing: Only In India.
Divya Talwar
What Do You Meme
Published:
Live live to the fullest kya pata, kal ho na ho... |

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

India has been hit by an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 and we, as a country, are doing everything we can to control the deadly virus. For instance, partial lockdown has been imposed in states to stop the spread, night curfew has been implemented too because let’s assume the virus sleeps through the day. Wearing a mask even when alone in a car is now mandatory because private vehicle is public place.

But, that doesn’t mean we stop living, right? After all we only have one life to live.

We are all aware of how banging thaalis and lighting diyas helped us fight the pandemic around this time last year, so it only makes sense that we participate in the world’s largest religious gathering and combat the virus.

The fearlessness of the devotees attending the Kumbh Mela reminded us of some Hindi movie titles. Take a look.

A Shubh, Mangal, Super-Spreader?

Saavdhan India! 

Corona Se Daro Na

Darr ke aage jeet hai!

Miss the Pool, This Is Your Only Chance to Take the Dip

Happiness is... a dip in the water

PSA: How NOT to Wear a Mask

Well, at least they are carrying a mask. 

Only God Can Save Us

Life Mantra: Live life, Bhagwan bharose...

Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga Dekha Jayega...

Fearless indeed. 

One life, Just One!

Live by your own rules... 

PSA: How NOT to Practice Social Distancing

Not a blockbuster. 
Also ReadPictures: How Are the Night Curfews and Lockdowns Helping?

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT