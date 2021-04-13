Devotees at Kumbh Mela Amid COVID Remind Us of These Film Titles

India has been hit by an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 and we, as a country, are doing everything we can to control the deadly virus. For instance, partial lockdown has been imposed in states to stop the spread, night curfew has been implemented too because let’s assume the virus sleeps through the day. Wearing a mask even when alone in a car is now mandatory because private vehicle is public place.



But, that doesn’t mean we stop living, right? After all we only have one life to live.

We are all aware of how banging thaalis and lighting diyas helped us fight the pandemic around this time last year, so it only makes sense that we participate in the world’s largest religious gathering and combat the virus.



The fearlessness of the devotees attending the Kumbh Mela reminded us of some Hindi movie titles. Take a look.