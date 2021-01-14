Bihar D El Ed Provisional Merit List 2020 Released, Check Details
Bihar D El Ed provisional merit list: Candidates can check the merit list on the official website dietpatna.com
The District Institute of Education and Training, Patna has released provisional merit list of Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) programme. Candidates can check the merit list on its official website: dietpatna.com.
Candidates who have objections regarding the merit list can raise them by 20 January. Authorities will release the final merit list after scrutinising all objections. It is scheduled to release on 27 January, 2021.
Bihar D El Ed provisional merit list: How to Check it
Visit the official website of District Institute of Education and Training dietpatna.com
Click on ‘Online Application 2020-22’ link
Click on the subject link ‘Arts & Commerce/Science/Urdu’
Merit list will appear on the screen
The institute has released the provisional merit lists for Science, Arts, Commerce, and Urdu. It has also uploaded a list of 1,210 cancelled applications.
Bihar D El Ed provisional Merit List: How to Raise Objection
Visit the official website of District Institute of Education and Training dietpatna.com
Click on ‘Online Application 2020-22’ link
Click on ‘Click Here for Online Aapti’ link
Write your application number and fill the first page of your application form
Choose your problem and fill the required data and submit it