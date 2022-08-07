‘Every State Played Crucial Role’: PM Modi on COVID-19 at NITI Aayog Meet

The seventh meeting of the governing council is the first physical meeting of the Council after July 2019. The Council first met on 8 February, 2015.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog on Sunday, 7 August, at Rashtrapati Bhawan's cultural centre in Delhi and said that every State played a crucial role in India's fight against COVID-19.
"Every State played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India's fight against COVID-19. This led to India emerging as an example for the developing nations to look up to as a global leader," the PM said.
He added that for the first time since Independence, the country's Chief Secretaries met together and deliberated issues of national importance for three days.
"This collective process led to the development of the agenda for this meeting," said the PM.
The council is the top body of the Niti Aayog comprising chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and Union ministers under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister.
Discussing the goods and services tax (GST), PM Modi said the collection has improved but there is much more potential.
He said,
However, the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar have skipped the meeting.
KCR had earlier written a letter to PM Modi marking his decision to skip the meeting as a form of protest against the Central government's alleged discrimination against the states which also includes Telangana.
Niti Aayog, however, responding to KCR's letter highlighted the various financial measures provided to Telangana and claimed that the allegations by KCR do not hold water.
While the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, is skipping the second event led by PM Modi after his recovery from COVID-19.
The Niti Aayog meeting will be focussing on the crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in agri-communities, implementation of the National Education Policy and urban governance among other things.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
