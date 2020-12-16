Will Continue to Raise Voice for Rape Survivors: Nirbhaya’s Mother

Eight years after the brutal Nirbhaya gang rape and murder that shook the nation, the victim’s mother Asha Devi on Wednesday, 16 December, said that while her daughter has been delivered “justice,” she will continue to fight for rape victims and survivors.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Devi said:
After a seven-year battle, Nirbhaya’s rapists Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed for assault on 20 March this year.
She added that government and courts must introspect on why it took so long to get “justice.”
Soon after the execution of the four convicts, who were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail Devi said that justice was delayed, but not denied, and added then too that she and her husband would continue their fight for justice for India's daughters.
Crimes against women has risen by 7.3 percent in the last one year alone. The 2019 NCRB data shows that India reports 87 cases of rape every single day.
Published: undefined