Will Continue to Raise Voice for Rape Survivors: Nirbhaya’s Mother

Soon after the execution of the four convicts, who were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail Devi said that justice was delayed, but not denied, and added then too that she and her husband would continue their fight for justice for India's daughters.

Crimes against women has risen by 7.3 percent in the last one year alone. The 2019 NCRB data shows that India reports 87 cases of rape every single day.