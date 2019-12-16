Nirbhaya Convicts: Who Were They and What Were They Charged With?

Akshay Thakur was the helper of the bus in which the six men attacked the woman and her friend. Mukesh Singh, who was the driver of the bus, lived in Ravi Dass Camp. Vinay Sharma, a fitness trainer, also lived in Ravi Dass Camp. Pawan Gupta was a fruit seller. These four were sentenced to be hanged till death.

The juvenile was convicted and sentenced to three years in a juvenile correction home. He was released in December 2015. The sixth accused, Ram Singh, who was a driver, killed himself in Tihar jail while the trial court proceedings were ongoing in the case.