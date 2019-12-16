Nirbhaya Convicts: Who Were They and What Were They Charged With?

Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
16 December 2019 marked the 7th anniversary of the infamous Nirbhaya rape and murder case. In December 2012, six men, including a juvenile, gang raped and tortured a physiotherapy inter in a bus in which she was travelling with her friend. The monstrous crime shook the entire nation, causing outrage on the streets of New Delhi. Thirteen days later, on 29 December 2012, Nirbhaya succumbed to her injuries.
Of the six men, four of them were convicted by a trial court on 10 September 2013. The conviction was upheld by Delhi High Court on 13 March 2014 and subsequently by Supreme Court on 5 May 2017.
Akshay Thakur was the helper of the bus in which the six men attacked the woman and her friend. Mukesh Singh, who was the driver of the bus, lived in Ravi Dass Camp. Vinay Sharma, a fitness trainer, also lived in Ravi Dass Camp. Pawan Gupta was a fruit seller. These four were sentenced to be hanged till death.
The juvenile was convicted and sentenced to three years in a juvenile correction home. He was released in December 2015. The sixth accused, Ram Singh, who was a driver, killed himself in Tihar jail while the trial court proceedings were ongoing in the case.
The four men convicted by the Supreme Court of India were charged with the following offences.
IPC 120B: Punishment of criminal conspiracy.
IPC 365: Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person.
IPC 366: Kidnapping or abducting any woman with intent that she may be compelled, or knowing it to be likely that she will be compelled or seduced to illicit intercourse.
IPC 376 (2)(G): Gang rape.
IPC 395 & 397: Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.
IPC 201: Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender.
IPC 412: Dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity.
IPC 307: Attempt to murder.
IPC 302: Murder.
