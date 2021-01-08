Nirav Modi’s Sister Helps ED Seize His US, UK Flats, Swiss Account

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 8 January said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, a Belgian national, and her husband Maiank Mehta have turned approvers in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB loan fraud case.

An ED official in Delhi said that both became approvers for assisting the agency in the confiscation of two flats in New York in the US, and one each in London and Mumbai, and the balance lying in two Swiss bank accounts and a bank account in Mumbai, totalling Rs 579 crore, in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.