Nikki Yadav Case: Family of Accused Sahil Gehlot Allegedly Helped Plan Murder

The Delhi Police investigation also revealed that Nikki was Sahil's wife and not his live-in partner.
The Quint
India
Published:

Sahil Gehlot allegedly stored Nikki Yadav's body in a fridge in a dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh.

|

(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)

(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)

In a new twist to the murder of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav, Delhi Police revealed that the family of main accused Sahil Gehlot was involved in the crime.

Of note: Sahil and Nikki had also married each other in 2020, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on Saturday, 18 February.

  • "She [Nikki] was actually his wife and not a live in partner," he added

"After sustained interrogation, he [Sahil] disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and deceased) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020," Special CP Yadav said.

How it played out: According to the police, Nikki begged Sahil "not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl" on 10 February.

  • Police said that Sahil's family "hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way."

  • "Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day i.e. 10.02.2023"

  • Then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony, as per Special CP Yadav

Catch Up Quick

  • Sahil, 24, allegedly murdered Nikki near Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi on the intervening night of 9 and 10 February

  • The accused allegedly used the data cable in his car to strangle her

  • The police's preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had been in a relationship for the last few years.

  • While Gehlot is from Delhi's Mitraon village, Nikki was from Jhajjar, Haryana

  • According to the police, he allegedly stored her body in a fridge at a dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh

  • Then, he got married to another woman on the same day

The co-accused: Sahil's father, his cousins Ashish and Naveen, and his two friends Amar and Lokesh have been arrested by the police.

  • Sahil's cousin Naveen is reportedly a Delhi Police constable

The charges: The co-accused have been arrested under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

  • Section 120B – Punishment of criminal conspiracy

  • Section 201 – Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender

  • Section 202 – Intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform

  • Section 212 – Harbouring offender

