Bhima Koregaon: NIA Court Rejects Stan Swamy’s Bail Plea

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Monday, 22 March, rejected the bail application of Elgar Parishad accused father Stan Swamy, who was seeking release on medical grounds, reported Bar and Bench. Swamy is currently detained in Taloja prison, after his arrest in October 2020.

Other than suffering from Parkinson’s, Swamy has also almost lost hearing in both his ears and has fallen down in jail multiple times. He has also undergone two operations for his hernia and still has pain in his lower abdomen, reported LiveLaw. “Despite all odds, humanity is bubbling in Taloja prison,” he had written to his friends earlier in November from inside the jail.