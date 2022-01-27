'Violation Of Human Rights': NHRC Notice to K'taka Govt Over Udupi Hijab Row

All eight girls have been marked absent from 31 December, and have not been able to attend their classes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday, 27 January, issued notice to the Karnataka government in connection with eight girl students being banned from entering a government college in Udupi, for wearing a hijab.
"Facts of the case are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving 'Right to Education'. The case therefore involves grave violation of human rights of the victim students," the notice read.
The notice has been sent to the District Magistrate, Udupi, Principal Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, calling for their report in four weeks.
Almost a month after Government Women's PU college in Karnataka's Udupi barred the entry of eight students for 'wearing a hijab', they are still fighting to enter their classrooms and attend their lessons. The girls, who are all between the ages 16 and 19, have been marked absent from 31 December.
The college cited that "no religious activity will be allowed on campus", as the reason for barring their entry.
Speaking to The Quint, two students from the group, AH Almas, 18, and Aliya Assadi, 17, spoke about how the 'ban' affected their education.
Almas added that with exams coming up in a few months, missing out on lessons could have a greater impact.
"Our attendance is falling... we are missing out on important lessons. We have our exams in a few months. We are very nervous about what will happen then," Almas said.
