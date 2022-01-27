'Violation Of Human Rights': NHRC Notice to K'taka Govt Over Udupi Hijab Row

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday, 27 January, issued notice to the Karnataka government in connection with eight girl students being banned from entering a government college in Udupi, for wearing a hijab.

"Facts of the case are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving 'Right to Education'. The case therefore involves grave violation of human rights of the victim students," the notice read.

The notice has been sent to the District Magistrate, Udupi, Principal Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, calling for their report in four weeks.