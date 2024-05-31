Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'The People Know How to Discipline Leaders,' Says NewsClick's Prabir Purkayastha

Purkayastha was arrested by the Delhi Police in October 2023 in connection with a UAPA case.
Saptarshi Basak
India
Published:

Prabir Purkayastha. 

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prabir Purkayastha.&nbsp;</p></div>
Two weeks after being released from prison, NewsClick's founding editor Prabir Purkayastha addressed a large gathering of journalists and activists on 30 May at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

Purkayastha has been booked under the UAPA and his portal has been accused of receiving "Chinese money" in order to "defame India." NewsClick has categorically denied the allegations.

During the press conference, Purkayastha, along with former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur, spoke about press freedom in India and the significance of freedom of speech and express.

Watch the full video to know more.

