New York City Mayor Announces Aid for India’s COVID-19 Battle

New York City Health Commissioner Dave A Chokshi, an Indian-American, said. "Our city, home to thousands of Indian-born New Yorkers, and our country, have a moral imperative to demonstrate global solidarity in order to overcome this devastating pandemic."

Chokshi appealed to the White House to take further action to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents and said that all research, technology and techniques for producing the jabs should be publicly shared.

"New York's thousands of Indian-Americans are filled with anger and helplessness as they witness the unnecessary tragedy back in the country that shaped each of us as a child," said Harpreet Singh Toor, co-founder and president of South Asians for Global Empowerment.

Toor said it is the right time to call for a full-scale effort to donate vaccines, COVID-19 test kits, swabs, ventilators, pulse oximeters, and every other type of relief possible to India.