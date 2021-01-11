96 People Found Positive With New UK COVID Variant, 6 New Cases

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK coronavirus variant in India rose from six to 96, the Health Ministry said on Monday, 11 January.
“The total number of people found infected with the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 is 96,” the ministry confirmed.
As per the government, those infected with the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.
India on Monday reported 16,311 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,04,66,595. The death toll increased from 161 to 1,51,160. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,22,526 active cases across the country, while 1,00,92,909 patients have been discharged.
