New COVID Strain Found in Japan in 4 Travellers From Brazil

The Japanese Health Ministry on Sunday, 10 January, has found a new mutation of the coronavirus strain after four travellers from Brazil’s Amazonas state tested positive. This strain is different from the variants found in South Africa and the United Kingdom, which are known to be highly infectious.

The travellers arrived on 2 January at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, according to the health ministry. One of them is a man, in his 40s, who didn’t have symptoms upon arrival but was hospitalised for shortness of breath. The woman had a sore throat and headaches, one male teenager had a fever, whereas a female teenager showed no symptoms, reported AP. They are now quarantined at the Tokyo airport.