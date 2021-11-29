New Travel Rules: Mandatory 7-Day Quarantine for Visitors from 'At-Risk' Nations

The new guidelines will come into effect from 1 December. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: IANS)
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 28 November, announced revised travel guidelines for international passengers in order to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, 'Omicron', which has been classified as a 'Variant of Concern' (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).
International travellers will have to provide their 14 days’ travel history and upload negative COVID test results. Further, travellers from “at-risk” countries will have to go undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine even if they test negative for the virus.
The new guidelines will come into effect from 1 December.
Travellers will have to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal and provide travel details of the last 14-days of travel.
They will also be required to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report, which should have been conducted within 72 hours of the journey.
Travellers will also have to make a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the COVID test report.
Further, the "at-risk" countries include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.
