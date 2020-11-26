New Strategy, New Policy To Combat Terror: Modi on 26/11 Attacks

PM Modi stated that India has now been “combating terrorism with new policy and new method”. The Quint File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo Courtesy: BJP4India/ Twitter) India PM Modi stated that India has now been “combating terrorism with new policy and new method”.

As India observes the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to those who were killed in the attack.

“Today is associated with the biggest terrorist attack on the country. In 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many Indians died in this attack. People from many other countries were killed. I pay my respects to all those killed in the Mumbai attacks.” PM Modi

He also clarified that the country has now been "combating terrorism with new policy and new method" while addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing in Kevadia, Gujarat. Paying homage to security forces and police personnel who lost their lives in the Mumbai attacks, the Prime Minister asserted that India's security scenario has changed from previous years.

“Many of our police force officials were also martyred in this attack. I pay my respects to them. Today’s India is combating terrorism with new policy and new method,” he said.

26/11 Mumbai Attacks

A series of terrorist attacks took place on 26 November 2008 in Mumbai when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shootings and bombings, lasting for four days and killing 166 people as well as injuring over 300. In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Kasab, was caught and sentenced to death at the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On 11 November 2012, Kasab was hanged at the Yerawada Jail.

‘One Nation One Election – Need of the Country’

During his address, PM Modi also brought up the issue of ‘one nation one election’, stating that it isn’t an issue that’s up for deliberation. “‘One nation, one election' isn't just an issue of deliberation, but also need of the country. It hampers the developmental work and all of you know about it. We must think about it seriously and office-holders can lead deliberations on this,” he said. He further added that only one voters’ list should be used for the Lok Sabha, the Vidhan Sabha and other elections. “Why're we wasting time and money on these lists?” he asked.