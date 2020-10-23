New Parliament Building to be Ready by October 2022

India is likely to get a new parliament building by October 2022 as construction of the new structure will begin in December this year, reported news agency PTI. According to the report, necessary measures will be taken to ensure that parliamentary proceedings are not disrupted by the massive construction work that will take almost two years before lawmakers can step into a brand new building.

Unnamed officials cited in the report say that steps will be taken to control air and noise pollution the construction of this new structure, which will house separate offices for all MPs, is likely to generate.

Here are a few features that the new parliament will boast of: Complete digital infrastructure to enable a paperless operation

Grand Constitution Hall, showcasing India’s democratic heritage

A lounge and a library for MPs

Committee Rooms, Dining Areas and abundant parking space One of the most significant changes in the new parliament building would be its increased capacity. While Lok Sabha will have a seating capacity of 888 members instead of the present 543, Rajya Sabha will have a seating capacity of 384, up from 245.

According to the report, the capacity of both the houses have been increased “keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.”