New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: NDWBF Dates, Timings, Ticket Price, Details Here

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 dates are mentioned here for interested people.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Book Trust organises the New Delhi World Book Fair every year along with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) focuses on providing exhibitors with an opportunity to do business with the expanding book industry, promote books, and improve commerce in the publishing and literary industries. Interested visitors should note the important details such as NDWBF dates, ticket prices, etc, before the event starts on the scheduled date. Stay alert to know everything.
The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) has been conducted for the past fifty years and it is a major calendar event in the publishing world. According to the latest official details announced recently, the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from 10 February to 18 February. We have the important details for you.
Here are the ticket prices, location, timings, and other important updates about the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2024 you should note if you want to visit it. Know the important announcements about the book fair here.
The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2024 will be held from 10 February to 18 February, at the centrally located Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
The NDWBF 2024 will be held in the newly constructed Halls 1-5 at the Pragati Maidan. The timings of the book fair are from 11 am to 8 pm, as per the official details announced by the organisers.
The entry fee for the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2024 is Rs 10-20. You can check the official website - nbtindia.gov.in for all the latest updates about the upcoming book fair in New Delhi. The ticket details are also mentioned online.
The nearest metro station to reach the NDWBF 2024 is Blue Line - Pragati Maidan (now Supreme Court).
The theme for the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2024 is 'Gandhi: The Writers’ Writer' to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of "Bapu".
The theme also explores his deep influence on Indian literature. People will learn more about Mahatma Gandhi during the book fair.
