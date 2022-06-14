New Chief of Defence Staff Will Be Appointed Soon: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, 14 June, announced that the appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be made soon.

"The appointment of the CDS will be made soon. The process for it is underway," the defence minister said during a media briefing in Delhi on the rollout of the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

The post of the tri-services chief has been vacant since General Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash on 8 December 2021. General Rawat was the 27th Chief of Army Staff before being appointed as the first CDS of the country on 1 January 2020.