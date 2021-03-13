NEET 2021 to be Held on 1 August: NTA

In a notice, the NTA informed that the exam will be conducted in 11 languages.

The NTA said, “NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through pen and paper mode on 1 August 2021.”

It added that the Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the exam, syllabus, age eligibility criteria, reservation, seats, fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc will be available on the official NEET website, when the submission of the Application Forms commences.

The NEET exam is for admissions to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.