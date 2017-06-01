Remembering NS Reddy, the Man at Centre of Congress’ Split in 60s

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy’s long political career with the Indian National Congress party started off as an activist for the Indian independence movement. Later, he was elected as the sixth President of India in 1977 during the non-Congress Janta Party regime in a poll that was held just a few months after the emergency was lifted in July 1977.

His Presidential contest resulted in the split of the Indian National Congress proving to hold great significance in the history of the party.

On his death anniversary, The Quint is reposting an excerpt from ‘India After Gandhi: The History of the World’s Largest Democracy’ by noted historian Ramachandra Guha that explores the point of widening differences that became apparent with Reddy’s candidacy from presidency. Originally published on 19 May 2016.