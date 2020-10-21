‘Account Hacked’: NCW Chief Files Twitter Complaint Amid Outrage

"I'll decide on the further course of action after Twitter gets back to me with their own explanation," she said.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has reportedly filed a complaint with Twitter India, after tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gandhi family, some containing extremely objectionable content, were posted from her handle. Sharma, according to The Indian Express, has claimed that her account was hacked. According to The Indian Express, Rekha Sharma said that Twitter had, following the tweets, blocked her account and alerted her about the “suspicious activity”.

“I was visiting Maharashtra after having received numerous complaints from civil society organisations on cases of rape and molestation that were taking place in <a href="https://indianexpress.com/about/coronavirus/">COVID-19</a> centres in the state. After I landed in Delhi at 7 pm, I saw one objectionable tweet and immediately informed Twitter. I will decide on the further course of action only after Twitter gets back to me with their own explanation.” Rekha Sharma

Twitter users were outraged by the posts from her handle, and also for having raked up the issue of “love jihad” while meeting the Governor of Maharashtra. According to The Indian Express, reacting to the flak for her “love jihad” comment, Sharma asserted that the issue was “blown up on social media.”

“I had received a number of complaints from civil society organisations in Maharashtra of forced marriages, and forced conversion of girls after these marriages. The reason why I used the term ‘love jihad’ is because it was used in the complaints from the civil society organisations.” Rekha Sharma

She further reportedly shared that the Chief Secretary and police officers were very cooperative on all issues.

BACKGROUND

Sharma had sparked controversy on social media after the NCW chief’s official Twitter handle posted that she met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, 20 October, and discussed “rise in love jihad cases.” According to news agency PTI, Sharma spoke to the governor about the distinction between consensual inter-faith marriages and “love jihad.” Netizens demanded that NCW chief Sharma be sacked for her comment on “love jihad”, as well as for a number of problematic tweets posted from her handle.

