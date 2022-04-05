NCPCR Seeks Clarity From NCERT on Including Harsh Mandar’s Story in Class 9 Book

Harsh Mander.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday, 4 April, sought an explanation from NCERT on including a story by activist Harsh Mandar, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.
NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a letter,“ The Commission has received a complaint highlighting a story titled ‘Weathering the Storm in Ersama’ included in the English book ‘Moments’ for Class IX. The said chapter included in the supplementary reading book is authored by Harsh Mandar among other stories by renowned literary figures. The complaint raises question over inclusion of the story by a person who is accused of money laundering while running children’s homes in the country.”
Asking what is the need to tell children about Mander, Kanoongo told The Indian Express that he is not “some literary figure or legend that his article should be included in the text book. Especially since he is being investigated for money laundering?"
He added, "According to Mandar, the country is run by NGOs, not by the government or society or any other professionals. And that is the kind of lessons he will try to impart to children. There is nothing written about him or by him that needs to be taught to children. When he is a fugitive, how can they include his writing.”
The NCPCR letter added, “Upon receiving the complaint, the content of the story has been examined and it has been found that the story contains text that is beyond the Juvenile Justice Act. 2015 which is the primary law for children in the country and is hence, outdated as it negates the different provisions of the Act."
The letter further said, "Also, the narrative of the story is built in a way to suggest that the rescue and welfare work are only carried out by the non-government organizations and undermines the country’s mechanism including disaster management agencies and other authorities. For, instance. after the super cyclone in 1999 that ravaged parts of Odisha, the State has developed a robust evacuation mechanism due to which the damage is reduced by several folds,” news agency ANI reported.
An explanation has been sought from NCERT within a week, with NCPCR asking it to take appropriate action.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
