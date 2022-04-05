NCPCR Seeks Clarity From NCERT on Including Harsh Mandar’s Story in Class 9 Book

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday, 4 April, sought an explanation from NCERT on including a story by activist Harsh Mandar, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a letter,“ The Commission has received a complaint highlighting a story titled ‘Weathering the Storm in Ersama’ included in the English book ‘Moments’ for Class IX. The said chapter included in the supplementary reading book is authored by Harsh Mandar among other stories by renowned literary figures. The complaint raises question over inclusion of the story by a person who is accused of money laundering while running children’s homes in the country.”

Asking what is the need to tell children about Mander, Kanoongo told The Indian Express that he is not “some literary figure or legend that his article should be included in the text book. Especially since he is being investigated for money laundering?"