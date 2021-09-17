NCPCR Approaches Delhi HC to Remove Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair's Tweet

AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has moved the Delhi High Court after social media platform Twitter refused to take down a tweet posted by AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, reported The Indian Express.
Zubair was booked by the Delhi Police after a complaint by the NCPCR over allegedly "threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter”. He was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Quoting the Delhi Police, the NCPCR said that the police has filed a charge under Indian Penal Code Section 175 against Twitter for not providing the information sought from the commission despite several reminders.
“Twitter is not cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and is not following the law of the land by not taking action against the said impugned post,” reported The Indian Express, quoting NCPCR.
The affidavit further states that Twitter in August had informed the commission that image of the child is pixelated and thus refused to take down the post after its review process.
The Delhi HC last year had directed no coercive action against Zubair, who had moved the court seeking ex parte relief that no adverse action be taken against him.
In his plea filed before the high court, Zubair had stated that “two separate FIRs have been registered against the petitioner, one by Delhi Police Cyber Cell and other in Chhattisgarh. Petitioner is filing the present petition in respect of FIR in Delhi. He is in the process of challenging FIR registered in Chhattisgarh separately. The Petitioner fears that he may be arrested by Delhi Police immediately, hence the present petition."
