NCB Freed BJP Leader’s Relative After Calls from Delhi, Maharashtra: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday, 9 October, alleged that Rishabh Sachdev, the brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj (Bhartiya) was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a few hours and then let go, based on the direction of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra.

The allegation comes a week after a raid at a cruise ship off Mumbai coast that led to the arrest of Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, along with eight others.

Malik alleged that based on a "vague statement" by NCB, 11 persons were detained during the raid on the cruise ship but they let go of three persons, including Sachdev, Pratik Gaba and Aamir Furniturewala.