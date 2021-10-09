Nawab Malik Alleges NCB Let Go 3 Accused in Drugs Case Because of Ties to BJP
Nawab Malik has also called for an independent investigation in the matter and alleged that Aryan Khan was framed.
Nawab Malik, former housing minister and member of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of letting go of three people accused in the drugs case go because they had ties to the BJP.
In a press conference today, Malik said that the NCB had caught 11 people and detained them from the cruise ship party. Out of this, three people, Rishabh Sachdev, Pratik Gaba, and Aamir Furniturewala were released because they were connected to the BJP. Sachdev is the brother-in-law of former Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Mohit Kamboj. Aamir Furniturewala and Pratik Gaba are friends of Aryan Khan who allegedly invited him to the party.
Malik further said, "We want to ask NCB that when they had detained 11 people after the cruise ship raid, then on whose directions did they release the 3 people? We demand NCB to reveal the facts. We think there might have been some talk between Sameer Wankhede and BJP leaders."
He has also called for an independent probe into the matter and said that he will write to CM Uddhav Thackeray for the same.
The NCB has responded to the claims and said that they will address Nawab Malik's allegations through a press conference.
