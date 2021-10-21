‘NCB Playing Games With Film Industry’: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

NCP member and former housing minister Nawab Malik. Image used for representational purposes.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday, 21 October, once again called out the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for their “fake case(s)”. He levelled allegations against NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, claiming that Wankhede and his wife were in Maldives and Dubai at the same time as the film industry last year and added, “We are very clear. All this vasuli (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos."
Malik has also claimed that after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, Wankhede was specifically brought into the NCB by the central government. After which, Malik claims, Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in a "fake case" by the NCB, news agency PTI reported.
Wankhede was the one who supervised the raid on the cruise off the Mumbai coast.
Malik, calling the case “fake”, has repeatedly rejected the NCB’s claim of recovery of banned drugs found from the ship and added that the arrests were made just on the basis of WhatsApp chats.
Following which Malik had alleged that the NCB had implicated his son-in-law in a fake drugs case.
On Thursday, Malik declared that, "After Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, a special officer was brought in to the NCB. The suicide case was handed over the CBI, but the mystery over his suicide or murder remains unresolved. But, after that, the NCB started playing games with the film industry", PTI reported.
Malik had earlier demanded to check Wankhede’s WhatsApp chats, claiming that it will reveal how made-up NCB’s cases are.
(With inputs from PTI.)
