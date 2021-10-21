‘NCB Playing Games With Film Industry’: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday, 21 October, once again called out the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for their “fake case(s)”. He levelled allegations against NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, claiming that Wankhede and his wife were in Maldives and Dubai at the same time as the film industry last year and added, “We are very clear. All this vasuli (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos."

Malik has also claimed that after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, Wankhede was specifically brought into the NCB by the central government. After which, Malik claims, Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in a "fake case" by the NCB, news agency PTI reported.