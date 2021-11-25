Nawab Malik Assures Bombay HC of Not Making Statements Against Wankhede

NCP member and former housing minister Nawab Malik. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday, 25 November, assured the Bombay High Court that he would not make public remarks against Dhyandev Wankhede, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's father, and his other family members till 9 December, Bar and Bench reported.
A division bench of SJ Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar had reportedly earlier warned Malik of an order against him if he resumed to post what Dhyandev Wankhede has termed "malicious" material against his family.
The assurance by the NCP leader came following an appeal by Dhyandev Wankhede, who had approached the court against an order by a single-judge bench on Monday, 22 November.
Counsel for Wankhede, Birendra Saraf, stated in today's hearing that even the Monday order acknowledged the "malicious" intent behind Mr Malik's tweets, PTI reported.
Earlier in the week, the HC had refused to restrain Malik from publishing tweets about the family of the NCB officer in a defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father Dhyandev.
Citing the need to balance fundamental rights of both Malik and Wankhede, the court had said that prima facie the allegations made by Wankhede cannot be deemed as "totally false" at this stage.
However, the single judge bench also said that Malik should post, comment, and publish after 'reasonable verification of facts', ANI reported.
The court's orders had come over a defamation suit filed by Dyandev against Malik for allegedly targeting his family amid the Aryan Khan drugs scandal.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench and PTI.)