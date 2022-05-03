Nawab Malik Admitted to JJ Hospital; Condition Stable, Say Doctors

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was admitted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital on Monday, 2 May, after he complained of fever and diarrhoea, reported PTI, quoting his lawyer.
The hospital said the minister was under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and his condition was stable. Earlier last week, Malik sought interim bail on medical grounds from the special court, asserting that he had been ill for the last three days, his condition had deteriorated, and he was "serious."
"He complained of an upset stomach and his blood pressure was not stable. He is under observation at the Intensive Care Unit and his condition is currently stable," reported PTI, quoting Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent, Sir JJ Hospital.
According to Malik’s lawyer, there are no facilities at JJ hospital to conduct some tests which are required for treatment. And hence, he sought Malik's admission to a private hospital of his choice, where the doctors are aware of his medical history.
After hearing the submission, Special Judge RN Rokade directed the ED to file a report from the medical officer of JJ Hospital on whether it had facilities for testing and treating Malik.
However, ED in its response said that "the instant bail carving out medical grounds is one more attempt by the applicant/accused to free themselves from the clutches of law," reported Bar and Bench.
"Applicant (Malik) intends to escape the process of law as thereby he may get an opportunity to remain at large at the pretext of prolonged health issues time and again in collusion with the hospital of his choice [sic]," the ED reply said.
