Navy Showed in Galwan That We Are Ready: Rajnath Singh at Kochi

The defence minister said commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence.

“The combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defence of our country and help secure India's interests in the maritime domain,” he said.

The construction of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi has faced many delays since work started on it in 2009. An additional aircraft carrier is key in wake of growing Chinese forays into the Indian Ocean Region.

While INS Vikrant awaits completion even after 11 years since work started, China's first indigenous carrier was commissioned in 2018 within 3 years of starting construction.