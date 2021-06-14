Indian Navy Is Recruiting 50 SSC Officers; Here’s How to Apply

(Photo: joinindiannavy.gov.in)
Indian Navy on Friday, 11 June, released the notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on Indian Navy's official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in, from 11 June 2021.
"Applications are invited from unmarried eligible male candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for Extended Naval Orientation course," reads the official notification. The course will begin from January 2022 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala, it added.
A total of 50 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of which, 47 are for SSC General Service, and 3 vacancies are for Hydro Cadre.
Candidates applying for SSC General Service posts or Hydro Cadre posts should have done BE or BTech in any discipline with minimum 60 percent marks.
Published: 14 Jun 2021,03:09 PM IST