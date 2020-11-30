Navy Locates Parts of Crashed MiG-29K; Second Pilot Still Missing

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident on Thursday evening.

The Indian Navy has recovered some parts of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft which crashed off Goa coast on 26 November. The search for the missing pilot continues with extensive deployment of naval ships and aircraft, said a Navy spokesperson.

“Some debris of the aircraft, including landing gear, turbocharger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling have been located,” read Indian Navy’s statement.