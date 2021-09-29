Sidhu Had Deserted Team India During 1996 Tour of England as Well: Amarinder

In 1996, Sidhu had walked out of the tour as he thought Azharuddin was constantly abusing him, wrote former BCCI secretary Jaywant Lele in his book. Sidhu later revealed this reason to former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, who was a part of the panel to probe the incident.

However, Amarnath had told Sidhu that the swear words used by Azhar were commonly used in Hyderabad and were not meant as disrespect. Amarnath later told the panel to forget the incident as nothing had happened.

Sidhu's walk-out turned out to be a boon for India as both Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly debuted in the match at Lord's, with Ganguly scoring his first Test century and Rahul Dravid missing his first by just five runs.

Sidhu's career spanned 16 years, where he played 51 Test and 136 ODIs for India. He had also scored four successive half-centuries during the 1987 World Cup.

(With inputs from NDTV)