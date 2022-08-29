Sonali Phogat Case: How Curlie's in Goa Was Linked to Scarlett Keeling's Murder

Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances last week, had visited the popular Curlie's restaurant in Goa's Anjuna on 22 August. The next morning, she was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in the same North Goa district.

The restaurant, frequented by locals and tourists alike, is one of the most famous joints in Goa. But this isn't the first time that Curlie's has been embroiled in a scandal. It was in the limelight 14 years ago over another scandal – the murder and sexual assault of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling in 2008.

As the mystery surrounding Sonali Phogat's death unfolds, we take a look at the Scarlett Keeling case that rocked the state.