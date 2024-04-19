Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration & Wishes

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. He was born on the 13th date of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by Jains all over the world with different traditions. Though the exact birth date of Mahavira is disputed among the Jains but the celebration is always an important and grand event. This year, Mahavir Jayanti celebrated on 21 April 2024.

Let's know more about Mahavir Jayanti 2024 by reading about the history, significance, celebration, messages, and quotes.