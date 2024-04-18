Volunteer Recognition Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Celebration Ideas

Volunteer Recognition Day 2024: Volunteer Recognition Day is observed on 20 April, every year. This day is set to be celebrated on Saturday.

The significance of this day is to recognise, honour, and celebrate the selfless sacrifices of volunteers who work for the good of society. Volunteers work for the betterment of society without expecting anything in return. We should take this opportunity to thank them for their good work. Their sacrifices deserve applause from the rest of the world.