National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and Celebration

The National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on 21 May in India every year. This day is observed in India to commemorate the death anniversary of former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi.

It was on this date in year 1991when the former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a terrorist group. He was killed in Tamil Nadu while he was there for a campaign. It was under V.P. Singh’s government, the Union government decided to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism Day.

The National Anti-Terrorism Day aims to spread awareness about the importance of fighting terrorism and promoting peace and harmony. Various events are organized across the country to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and for the people who lost their lives in terrorist attacks.

Let's have a look at the history, significance, and celebration of the Anti-Terrorism Day 2023.