International Day of Families 2023 Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Status

Every year on 15 May, the International Day of Families is held to promote family well-being throughout the world, and to increase awareness of the value of families as the cornerstone of society. This day offers a chance to consider the obligations that families have in society, to draw attention to the social, economic, and demographic changes that have an impact on families, and to support family friendly activities.
The International Day of Families was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 to raise awareness of family-related issues and to advance understanding of the social, economic, and demographic factors impacting families. Every year, there is a different theme for the International Day of Families which is observed through a variety of programmes, events, and activities. This year, the theme of International Day of Families 2023 is ‘Families And Demographic Change’.
Let us read about International Day of Families wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.
The foundation of a good society is a happy family. Together, let's spread brotherhood and love among all the families. Happy International Day of Families 2023.
Making a personal commitment to practice non-violence can help the world become a better place to live. Share the message of peace with all of our brothers and sisters. Let's foster unity and peace on International Day of Family.
Let's promote peace and harmony so that we can share our love and joy with each other's families. Happy International Day of Families 2023.
Similar to a school, is a family. One can get leadership and guiding skills there, receive assistance from others, and get ready to be responsible adults. Family resembles a facility for lifelong training. Let's all give thanks to God for creating our beautiful families and strive to be good people. International Day of Family.
The existence of a single worldwide human family is reiterated on International Day of Families. Let's promote peace among humans and strive to live as a single, cohesive family.
Your family is the most priceless and lovely gift that God has provided. They are the reason you smile and are happy, therefore always love them, respect them, and appreciate them. I wish you a happy International Day of Families.
The most important thing in the world is family and love. [John Wooden].
"To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there." [Barbara Bush].
"In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony." [Friedrich Nietzsche].
"Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life." [Lisa Weed].
"Family is not an important thing. It’s everything." [Michael J. Fox].
"The memories we make with our family is everything." [Candace Cameron Bure].
"The family is the first essential cell of human society." [Pope John XXIII].
