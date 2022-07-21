Yashwant Sinha Concedes Defeat, Congratulates New President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu was on Thursday, 21 July, declared the 15th President of India.
(Photo: The Quint)
Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's joint candidate who lost the presidential election against Droupadi Murmu, conceded defeat and congratulated Murmu on her victory on Thursday, 21 July.
Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, "I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour."
After the third round of counting, by which ballots were counted for 20 states, Murmu had garnered 2,161 votes valued at 5,77,77 – more than 50 percent of the total votes.
Here's what Sinha said in his statement.
He further said, "I sincerely thank the leaders of the Opposition political parties for choosing me as their consensus candidate in this election. I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita - 'Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof.'"
"I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent.
Despite the outcome of the election, I believe it has benefited Indian democracy in two important ways," he added.
"First, it brought most Opposition parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of the hour, and I earnestly appeal to them to continue - indeed, further strengthen - Opposition unity beyond the Presidential Election. It must be equally evident in the election of the Vice-President," the statement further read.
"These institutions are also being misused to engineer defections and topple Opposition-run state governments. India has never seen political corruption of such magnitude. This, coupled with the poisonous politics of polarisation, poses a grave danger to democracy and communal harmony in India," the statement read.
"I am happy that my views found strong resonance among the CM, leaders, MPs and MIAs belonging to Opposition parties in all the states I visited. Common people have also supported these views. Finally, a pledge. Till the last breath in my body, I shall continue to serve the cause I believe in - the very cause that guided me to contest the election for the highest office of the Republic. Thank you. jai Hind," Sinha said.
