Narendra Giri Case: Suicide Note Says Disciple Was Planning to Share Morphed Pic

Narendra Giri's body was found hanging from a rope inside the room at Baghambari Gaddi math in Prayagraj district. Image used for representational purposes.
In the mysterious death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, his disciple Anand Giri was taken into custody from Haridwar on Monday, 20 September, night.
Meanwhile, the main accused, Anand Giri, has refuted his role in the mysterious death of his guru Narendra Giri and said he was being framed in the "murder conspiracy".
Narendra Giri's body was found hanging from a rope inside the room at Baghambari Gaddi math in Prayagraj district. On Monday evening, his disciples broke inside the room after he did not step out as per his usual routine. They saw Narendra Giri's body hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope.
UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya pays his last respect to mortal remains of Narendra Giri
According to police, a seven-page suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Narendra Giri, in his suicide note, which is yet to be forensically examined, has allegedly blamed Anand Giri, Aadya Prasad Tiwari, priest at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj, and his son Sandeep Tiwari. The suicide note also has details of the "will" of deceased Narendra Giri.
Nirbhaya Dwivedi, a disciple of Narendra Giri, claimed his deceased guru made a suicide video using his mobile, which is now in police possession as a part of the evidence in the case. Police is yet to officially comment on the matter.
Police deployment and crowd outside Baghambari Gaddi math
An FIR under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered at George Town Police Station in Prayagraj based on the complaint of Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj, one of the disciples of Narendra Giri. Interestingly, the FIR does not mention names of Aadya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari who have allegedly been named in the suicide note.
An excerpt in the suicide note, a copy of which is in possession with The Quint, suggests that the main accused Anand Giri was planning to put out a morphed video of Narendra Giri with a woman.
Reports of a video that was used to blackmail Narendra Giri has also surfaced. The unconfirmed reports does not talk about the content of the blackmail video or the people behind it. The local police, while claiming all angles are being probed, is yet to officially comment on the matter. Meanwhile, the clamour for a fair investigation has mounted after several sadhus alleged that he was "murdered".
The case is being investigated and sources close to The Quint suggest several people have been detained by the Prayagraj police and are being questioned, based on the call detail record and other evidence. Local lawyer Sunil Chaudhary has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court requesting a CBI probe in the case and also demanded the suspension of Prayagraj district magistrate and senior superintendent of police.
Published: 21 Sep 2021,07:49 PM IST