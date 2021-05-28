Narada Case: HC Grants Interim Bail to 4 Arrested TMC Leaders

Calcutta High Court on Friday, 28 May, granted interim bail to four Trinamool Congress leaders – Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and Sovan Chatterjee – who have been in judicial custody since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested them on Monday, 17 May, in connection to the Narada bribery case, reported LiveLaw.

The high court had earlier ordered that the four leaders be kept under house arrest instead of jail, after a the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee had contradictory opinions on the question of interim bail, and the matter was referred to the larger bench.

At that time, the Bench had set aside the CBI’s request to stay the order for house arrest and had also declined TMC’s calls for their release on interim bail.

The CBI also approached the SC against the HC’s order, but later withdrew its plea.