Hindu Seer Kalicharan Booked for Alleged Hate Speech at Nanded Rally

Before filing the FIR against Kalicharan, Suleman Ahmed Sheikh, 50, a businessman and worker of the Congress party was arrested by the Biloli Police for allegedly "inciting" the youth from the Muslim community to oppose the event.

Speaking to The Quint on 11 April, Suleman's cousin Waliuddin Sheikh said that when they learnt of T Raja Singh's scheduled address, several concerned Muslims of the town got together and decided to take the complaint to the administration — the police, the District Collector.

"But look what happened. Instead of stopping him, they arrested one of us," Waliuddin said.

The police took suo moto cognizance to book Suleman after a video of him addressing a gathering of people on 24 March went viral on social media.