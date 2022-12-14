Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning Wednesday Result Out - Details

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning result has been declared for today, Wednesday, 14 December 2022, at 1 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad draw will be now able to download the PDF result from the official website, nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Samabad lottery results every day on the aforementioned website for the interested participants, including the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.

Today's Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning Wednesday result has been released for today, 14 December 2022. Winners can check the below direct link to know all the important details.

[file:///C:/Users/The%20Quint/Downloads/MN141222.PDF]

Let us find out the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning prize money and winner names below.